Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brighton almost safe in EPL after beating Leeds 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/05/02 00:14
Brighton's Danny Welbeck, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Le...
Brighton's Danny Welbeck, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Ho...
Brighton's Danny Welbeck, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Ho...

Brighton's Danny Welbeck, center, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Le...

Brighton's Danny Welbeck, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Ho...

Brighton's Danny Welbeck, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Ho...

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton virtually guaranteed another season in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 2-0 on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck won the penalty that was converted by Pascal Gross in the 14th minute, then provided the moment of the match by bringing down a high ball with a neat flick before firing home a low shot for the second goal in the 79th.

Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining and can start planning for a fourth straight year in the top flight.

Leeds struggled without two of its most influential players, holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, who missed the match because of injury.

Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard missed great chances to earn Brighton an even bigger win at Amex Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-02 02:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
Taiwan finds 3 domestic COVID cases linked to Novotel manager
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
COVID outbreak causes Taiwan’s China Airlines to scrap North American flights
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan