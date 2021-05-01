Quartararo takes pole in Spain, Márquez bruised in crash

JÉREZ, Spain (AP) — MotoGP points leader Fabio Quartararo won pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday, while Marc Márquez suffered a crash in practice and only managed the 14th-best time in qualifying.

It was a fourth consecutive pole for Quartararo at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto in southern Spain.

The Yamaha driver will be accompanied by Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller on the front row at the start of Sunday’s race.

Earlier in the third practice session, Márquez wiped out on turn 7, sliding through the gravel and into the protective barriers. After a medical check-up, his Honda team said that the six-time MotoGP champion only had a “contusion.”

This is Márquez’s second race since breaking his upper right arm in July. He underwent three surgeries before returning to competition last round in Portugal. He finished the Portuguese GP in seventh place.

Quartararo leads the standings with 61 points after three races. Francesco Bagnaia is second with 46. Maverick Viñales is next with 41.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports