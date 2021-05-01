SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|37
|29
|5
|2
|1
|61
|116
|72
|Knoxville
|42
|24
|14
|3
|1
|52
|128
|103
|Pensacola
|35
|16
|15
|2
|2
|36
|105
|100
|Huntsville
|36
|17
|18
|1
|0
|35
|101
|112
|Birmingham
|38
|8
|23
|6
|1
|23
|85
|148
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Macon 4, Knoxville 1
Huntsville 5, Birmingham 1
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled