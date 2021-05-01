SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 37 29 5 2 1 61 116 72 Knoxville 42 24 14 3 1 52 128 103 Pensacola 35 16 15 2 2 36 105 100 Huntsville 36 17 18 1 0 35 101 112 Birmingham 38 8 23 6 1 23 85 148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Macon 4, Knoxville 1

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 1

Saturday's Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled