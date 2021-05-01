All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Washington
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|175
|149
|15-6-3
|17-7-2
|7-2-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|51
|33
|15
|3
|69
|175
|142
|20-4-2
|13-11-1
|7-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|30
|15
|5
|65
|140
|114
|19-3-3
|11-12-2
|4-5-1
|Boston
|49
|29
|14
|6
|64
|144
|121
|15-6-3
|14-8-3
|8-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|26
|19
|6
|58
|167
|136
|14-9-3
|12-10-3
|7-3-0
|Philadelphia
|50
|22
|21
|7
|51
|143
|182
|10-10-4
|12-11-3
|3-6-1
|New Jersey
|50
|16
|27
|7
|39
|132
|177
|6-17-3
|10-10-4
|2-7-1
|Buffalo
|51
|13
|31
|7
|33
|124
|179
|6-16-4
|7-15-3
|3-6-1
|x-Carolina
|50
|33
|10
|7
|73
|164
|120
|17-3-4
|16-7-3
|6-1-3
|x-Florida
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|170
|144
|17-5-3
|16-9-2
|7-2-1
|x-Tampa Bay
|50
|34
|14
|2
|70
|170
|129
|20-6-0
|14-8-2
|7-3-0
|Nashville
|51
|27
|22
|2
|56
|141
|146
|15-10-0
|12-12-2
|5-4-1
|Dallas
|50
|21
|17
|12
|54
|140
|132
|13-7-8
|8-10-4
|6-3-1
|Chicago
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|142
|162
|12-10-3
|10-12-3
|4-5-1
|Detroit
|52
|17
|26
|9
|43
|116
|162
|11-10-5
|6-16-4
|4-3-3
|Columbus
|51
|16
|25
|10
|42
|122
|170
|9-8-7
|7-17-3
|1-7-2
|x-Vegas
|49
|35
|12
|2
|72
|165
|108
|19-4-2
|16-8-0
|9-1-0
|x-Colorado
|48
|32
|12
|4
|68
|167
|117
|19-4-2
|13-8-2
|6-4-0
|x-Minnesota
|49
|31
|14
|4
|66
|158
|132
|17-5-1
|14-9-3
|7-1-2
|St. Louis
|48
|23
|19
|6
|52
|144
|150
|9-11-4
|14-8-2
|7-3-0
|Arizona
|51
|22
|24
|5
|49
|137
|160
|12-10-3
|10-14-2
|3-7-0
|San Jose
|50
|20
|25
|5
|45
|135
|172
|10-11-2
|10-14-3
|2-7-1
|Los Angeles
|48
|19
|23
|6
|44
|128
|141
|9-12-4
|10-11-2
|4-6-0
|Anaheim
|51
|15
|29
|7
|37
|110
|164
|5-18-4
|10-11-3
|3-7-0
|x-Toronto
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|167
|132
|15-7-3
|17-6-2
|5-3-2
|Edmonton
|48
|29
|17
|2
|60
|154
|130
|14-10-0
|15-7-2
|6-3-1
|Winnipeg
|50
|27
|20
|3
|57
|153
|143
|11-11-2
|16-9-1
|3-7-0
|Montreal
|49
|22
|18
|9
|53
|142
|143
|11-11-2
|11-7-7
|4-6-0
|Calgary
|49
|22
|24
|3
|47
|131
|140
|12-11-1
|10-13-2
|6-4-0
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|27
|4
|42
|139
|174
|11-10-4
|8-17-0
|6-4-0
|Vancouver
|44
|19
|22
|3
|41
|118
|142
|12-10-2
|7-12-1
|3-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3
Colorado 3, San Jose 0
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Arizona 3, Vegas 0
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
