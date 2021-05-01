All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Washington 50 32 13 5 69 175 149 15-6-3 17-7-2 7-2-1 x-Pittsburgh 51 33 15 3 69 175 142 20-4-2 13-11-1 7-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 50 30 15 5 65 140 114 19-3-3 11-12-2 4-5-1 Boston 49 29 14 6 64 144 121 15-6-3 14-8-3 8-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 51 26 19 6 58 167 136 14-9-3 12-10-3 7-3-0 Philadelphia 50 22 21 7 51 143 182 10-10-4 12-11-3 3-6-1 New Jersey 50 16 27 7 39 132 177 6-17-3 10-10-4 2-7-1 Buffalo 51 13 31 7 33 124 179 6-16-4 7-15-3 3-6-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Carolina 50 33 10 7 73 164 120 17-3-4 16-7-3 6-1-3 x-Florida 52 33 14 5 71 170 144 17-5-3 16-9-2 7-2-1 x-Tampa Bay 50 34 14 2 70 170 129 20-6-0 14-8-2 7-3-0 Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146 15-10-0 12-12-2 5-4-1 Dallas 50 21 17 12 54 140 132 13-7-8 8-10-4 6-3-1 Chicago 50 22 22 6 50 142 162 12-10-3 10-12-3 4-5-1 Detroit 52 17 26 9 43 116 162 11-10-5 6-16-4 4-3-3 Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170 9-8-7 7-17-3 1-7-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Vegas 49 35 12 2 72 165 108 19-4-2 16-8-0 9-1-0 x-Colorado 48 32 12 4 68 167 117 19-4-2 13-8-2 6-4-0 x-Minnesota 49 31 14 4 66 158 132 17-5-1 14-9-3 7-1-2 St. Louis 48 23 19 6 52 144 150 9-11-4 14-8-2 7-3-0 Arizona 51 22 24 5 49 137 160 12-10-3 10-14-2 3-7-0 San Jose 50 20 25 5 45 135 172 10-11-2 10-14-3 2-7-1 Los Angeles 48 19 23 6 44 128 141 9-12-4 10-11-2 4-6-0 Anaheim 51 15 29 7 37 110 164 5-18-4 10-11-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Toronto 50 32 13 5 69 167 132 15-7-3 17-6-2 5-3-2 Edmonton 48 29 17 2 60 154 130 14-10-0 15-7-2 6-3-1 Winnipeg 50 27 20 3 57 153 143 11-11-2 16-9-1 3-7-0 Montreal 49 22 18 9 53 142 143 11-11-2 11-7-7 4-6-0 Calgary 49 22 24 3 47 131 140 12-11-1 10-13-2 6-4-0 Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174 11-10-4 8-17-0 6-4-0 Vancouver 44 19 22 3 41 118 142 12-10-2 7-12-1 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday's Games

Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

Arizona 3, Vegas 0

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.