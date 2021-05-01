Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 17 10 .630 _ _ 6-4 W-1 8-8 9-2
Toronto 12 12 .500 5-5 W-1 5-4 7-8
Tampa Bay 13 14 .481 4 2 4-6 L-2 6-9 7-5
Baltimore 12 14 .462 5-5 W-2 4-10 8-4
New York 12 14 .462 6-4 W-1 5-7 7-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Kansas City 15 9 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-1 8-5 7-4
Chicago 14 11 .560 _ 7-3 L-1 8-5 6-6
Cleveland 12 12 .500 3 5-5 W-1 7-6 5-6
Minnesota 9 15 .375 6 3-7 W-2 4-7 5-8
Detroit 8 19 .296 7 2-8 L-3 4-9 4-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 16 11 .593 _ _ 6-4 L-1 8-7 8-4
Seattle 15 12 .556 1 _ 4-6 W-2 7-5 8-7
Houston 14 12 .538 ½ 7-3 W-1 7-7 7-5
Los Angeles 12 12 .500 4-6 L-1 6-4 6-8
Texas 11 16 .407 5 4 3-7 L-1 5-9 6-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 13 13 .500 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-4 4-9
Atlanta 12 14 .462 1 5-5 L-2 7-7 5-7
Washington 10 12 .455 1 5-5 W-2 6-5 4-7
New York 9 11 .450 1 3-7 L-3 6-4 3-7
Miami 11 14 .440 3 4-5 L-1 4-7 7-7
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 16 10 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-2 7-7 9-3
St. Louis 14 12 .538 2 ½ 6-4 W-2 7-6 7-6
Cincinnati 12 13 .480 2 3-7 W-1 8-5 4-8
Pittsburgh 12 13 .480 2 6-4 L-2 5-5 7-8
Chicago 11 15 .423 5 4-6 L-1 8-7 3-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 16 10 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 10-3 6-7
Los Angeles 16 11 .593 ½ _ 3-7 L-2 8-5 8-6
San Diego 15 12 .556 _ 5-5 W-2 6-8 9-4
Arizona 14 12 .538 2 ½ 8-2 W-2 5-4 9-8
Colorado 9 17 .346 7 5-5 L-3 8-7 1-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Toronto 13, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Ureña 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 1-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-3) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto 13, Atlanta 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 2

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Rogers 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-01 23:18 GMT+08:00

