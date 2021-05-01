Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 6 1 1 30 67 50
Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63
Bridgeport 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 74
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 18 5 1 2 39 108 71
Cleveland 22 13 7 1 1 28 83 63
Iowa 28 12 12 4 0 28 84 102
Texas 30 13 15 2 0 28 90 101
Grand Rapids 23 12 8 3 0 27 72 69
Rockford 25 9 15 1 0 19 72 93
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 26 18 6 2 0 38 88 64
Lehigh Valley 23 15 4 3 1 34 76 70
Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 96 72
Utica 20 12 7 0 1 25 69 67
WB/Scranton 26 10 11 3 2 25 73 87
Rochester 23 8 12 2 1 19 76 102
Binghamton 27 5 15 5 2 17 72 104
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 37 23 13 1 0 47 131 114
Henderson 33 21 12 0 0 42 103 91
Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86
San Jose 32 15 11 4 2 36 98 110
Colorado 28 13 12 2 1 29 84 84
Ontario 34 12 18 4 0 28 101 124
Tucson 30 11 17 2 0 24 80 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Utica 7, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 3, Binghamton 1

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

San Jose 7, Henderson 5

Ontario 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-01 23:17 GMT+08:00

