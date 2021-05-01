All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|22
|14
|6
|1
|1
|30
|67
|50
|Hartford
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|72
|63
|Bridgeport
|22
|7
|13
|2
|0
|16
|52
|74
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|29
|22
|5
|1
|1
|46
|97
|66
|Manitoba
|29
|15
|11
|2
|1
|33
|87
|76
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|64
|86
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|18
|5
|1
|2
|39
|108
|71
|Cleveland
|22
|13
|7
|1
|1
|28
|83
|63
|Iowa
|28
|12
|12
|4
|0
|28
|84
|102
|Texas
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|90
|101
|Grand Rapids
|23
|12
|8
|3
|0
|27
|72
|69
|Rockford
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|19
|72
|93
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|26
|18
|6
|2
|0
|38
|88
|64
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|15
|4
|3
|1
|34
|76
|70
|Syracuse
|25
|15
|8
|2
|0
|32
|96
|72
|Utica
|20
|12
|7
|0
|1
|25
|69
|67
|WB/Scranton
|26
|10
|11
|3
|2
|25
|73
|87
|Rochester
|23
|8
|12
|2
|1
|19
|76
|102
|Binghamton
|27
|5
|15
|5
|2
|17
|72
|104
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|37
|23
|13
|1
|0
|47
|131
|114
|Henderson
|33
|21
|12
|0
|0
|42
|103
|91
|Bakersfield
|33
|20
|12
|0
|1
|41
|114
|86
|San Jose
|32
|15
|11
|4
|2
|36
|98
|110
|Colorado
|28
|13
|12
|2
|1
|29
|84
|84
|Ontario
|34
|12
|18
|4
|0
|28
|101
|124
|Tucson
|30
|11
|17
|2
|0
|24
|80
|100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Utica 7, Rochester 1
WB/Scranton 3, Binghamton 1
Chicago 4, Iowa 1
San Jose 7, Henderson 5
Ontario 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 5, Tucson 3
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.