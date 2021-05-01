Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|Toronto
|12
|12
|.500
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Baltimore
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|15
|9
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Cleveland
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|15
|.375
|6
|Detroit
|8
|19
|.296
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Seattle
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Houston
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|13
|13
|.500
|_
|Atlanta
|12
|14
|.462
|1
|Washington
|10
|12
|.455
|1
|New York
|9
|11
|.450
|1
|Miami
|11
|14
|.440
|1½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|St. Louis
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Cincinnati
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Chicago
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|San Diego
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Arizona
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Colorado
|9
|17
|.346
|7
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 6, Texas 1
Toronto 13, Atlanta 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 1-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-3) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Toronto 13, Atlanta 5
Arizona 7, Colorado 2
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.