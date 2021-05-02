U.S. opposes unilateral changes to cross-strait status quo: Sullivan

United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated Friday that the U.S. opposes any unilateral action that would alter the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

"What we would like to see is stability in cross-strait relations and no effort to unilaterally change the status quo," Sullivan said during a virtual forum organized by the Washington-based Aspen Institute.

According Sullivan, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has already communicated this message to China and affirmed it to Taiwan, as well as to its partner Japan.

Sullivan said the U.S.' position on the matter is straightforward, which means that it believes in the full implementation of the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

The administration's stance is in line with bipartisan consensus on U.S.-China policy "going back decades," he said at the forum, titled "The Biden Administration's First 100 Days in Review."

"That is how we are going to continue to approach the Taiwan issue going forward, with steadiness, clarity and resolve with respect to our view that there should be no unilateral changes to the status quo," he said.

Meanwhile, Sullivan also indicated that under the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. will continue its obligation to ensure Taiwan's self-defense capabilities and deepen ties with the island.

"I believe we ought to elevate our concerns with other countries in the Indo-Pacific so that not just the United States, but others are speaking out about the need for stability in cross-strait relations," he said.

In terms of bilateral relations, he also briefly touched on the need for the U.S. to continue deepen people-to-people ties with Taiwan in terms of economics, education, as well the "work between two fellow democracies."

During the forum, Sullivan also commended Taiwan on its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "Taiwan's performance on COVID-19 is "downright remarkable and deserves to be consulted and studied on that issue," he said.