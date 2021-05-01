New US Indo-Pacific Command chief thanks Taiwan Navy commander

Adm. John Aquilino (left) takes over from Adm. Davidson (center) as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looks on (Facebook, INDOPACOM photo) Adm. John Aquilino (left) takes over from Adm. Davidson (center) as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looks on (Facebook, INDOPACOM photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When Admiral John Aquilino took over as commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command at Pearl Harbor Saturday (May 1), he thanked Taiwan’s Navy chief, Adm. Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌), CNA reported.

Aquilino succeeded Adm. Phil Davidson, who has been noted for his criticism of China and for warning against the communist state’s rapid military modernization and expansionist designs.

While the new U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, was also present to supervise the ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Aquilino issued messages of gratitude to several high-ranking naval officials, including Liu and representatives of South Korea, Japan and Australia.

However, it was not clear whether the admirals, including Liu, were present at the base or had only taken part in a video conference, as the U.S. military did not release any pictures of the guests, CNA reported. In Taipei, Taiwan’s Navy command did not issue any comment on the event.

In his final speech at the end of a 39-year military career, Davidson accused China of trying to “coerce, corrupt and co-opt businesses, organizations and the people of the Indo-Pacific,” Stars and Stripes reported. The American military newspaper added that Aquilino was expected to continue the same hard line on China.

