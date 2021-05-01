Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New US Indo-Pacific Command chief thanks Taiwan Navy commander

Taiwan Navy chief invited to Pearl Harbor ceremony, but not clear if he was present

  284
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/01 20:18
Adm. John Aquilino (left) takes over from Adm. Davidson (center) as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looks on (Facebook, INDOPACOM photo) 

Adm. John Aquilino (left) takes over from Adm. Davidson (center) as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looks on (Facebook, INDOPACOM photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When Admiral John Aquilino took over as commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command at Pearl Harbor Saturday (May 1), he thanked Taiwan’s Navy chief, Adm. Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌), CNA reported.

Aquilino succeeded Adm. Phil Davidson, who has been noted for his criticism of China and for warning against the communist state’s rapid military modernization and expansionist designs.

While the new U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, was also present to supervise the ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Aquilino issued messages of gratitude to several high-ranking naval officials, including Liu and representatives of South Korea, Japan and Australia.

However, it was not clear whether the admirals, including Liu, were present at the base or had only taken part in a video conference, as the U.S. military did not release any pictures of the guests, CNA reported. In Taipei, Taiwan’s Navy command did not issue any comment on the event.

In his final speech at the end of a 39-year military career, Davidson accused China of trying to “coerce, corrupt and co-opt businesses, organizations and the people of the Indo-Pacific,” Stars and Stripes reported. The American military newspaper added that Aquilino was expected to continue the same hard line on China.
Indo-Pacific Command
John Aquilino
Phil Davidson
Lloyd Austin
Navy
Liu Chih-pin

RELATED ARTICLES

China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
China's latest warships pose regional and US threat: Taiwan analyst
2021/04/25 12:00
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
Indonesia navy says submarine with 53 crew has sunk after items found
2021/04/25 08:35
Taiwan Navy launches new amphibious transport dock
Taiwan Navy launches new amphibious transport dock
2021/04/13 16:22
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2021/04/13 13:36
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
2021/04/12 10:23

Updated : 2021-05-01 21:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again