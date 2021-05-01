Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi

Victims were propelled into canal by the impact of the crash

  650
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/01 19:23
Rescue workers found the body of a motorcycle passenger more than 15 hours after a collision with a taxi 

Rescue workers found the body of a motorcycle passenger more than 15 hours after a collision with a taxi  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two men on a motorbike were found dead in a canal the day after they collided with a taxi, reports said Saturday (May 1).

The accident happened around 10:53 p.m. Friday (April 30) in the Pingzhen district of Taoyuan City, CNA reported. A heavy motorbike with two people hit a taxi driven by a man surnamed Wu (吳), 36.

According to police, Wu had no alcohol in his blood, but suspicion arose that the biker had run a red light. However, none of the bikers were visible at the scene of the crash, leading to a search of the nearby canal.

The man believed to be riding the bike, Lin (林), 18, was found in the early hours of Saturday morning, but was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

His passenger was at first listed as missing, but continuous rescue work found his body at 2:20 Saturday afternoon in the canal at a spot 500 meters from the scene of the collision. He was named as Wu (吳), also 18 years of age.

Coroners would reportedly conduct an autopsy on the two bodies to find out more details about the circumstances of the fatal accident, CNA reported.
collision
crash
traffic accident
heavy motorcycle
taxi
Taoyuan
Pingzhen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan recovers wreckage of crashed F-5E jet out of the sea
Taiwan recovers wreckage of crashed F-5E jet out of the sea
2021/04/30 19:45
Two classes sent home due to possible COVID exposure in north Taiwan
Two classes sent home due to possible COVID exposure in north Taiwan
2021/04/28 17:44
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
11 injured in bus crash on Taiwan mountain road
2021/04/24 20:36
US agency still 'gathering facts' on Texas Tesla crash
US agency still 'gathering facts' on Texas Tesla crash
2021/04/23 19:30
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
Deliverywoman killed by truck right after handing driver drink in southern Taiwan
2021/04/20 16:58

Updated : 2021-05-01 20:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei