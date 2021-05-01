Labor Day in Taiwan sees 3,000 workers decry low pay and pensions

More than 3,000 people marched in Taipei's Labor Day parade Saturday More than 3,000 people marched in Taipei's Labor Day parade Saturday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 3,000 workers took to the streets of central Taipei Saturday (May 1) to mark Labor Day with demands for higher salaries and to safeguard retirement pay.

The rapid aging of Taiwan’s population has been accompanied by growing concern about the financial viability of the country’s social welfare and pension systems. Meanwhile, the emergence of new forms of work during the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled fears of unstable working conditions.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s Labor Day parade was replaced by a news conference, but Saturday, more than 3,000 people ventured onto the streets of Taipei to march past the Presidential Office Building, the Legislative Yuan and the Control Yuan, CNA reported.

At the event, retired miners from north Taiwan demanded equal attention for farmers and miners, while speakers called on the government to make an example and give pay raises to teachers, civil servants and employees of state-run enterprises first. Pointing at Taiwan’s positive economic performance, ministers have called on business leaders to raise wages for their employees.