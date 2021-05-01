Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Labor Day in Taiwan sees 3,000 workers decry low pay and pensions

Marchers call on government to give raises to teachers, civil servants and employees of state-run enterprises

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/01 17:36
More than 3,000 people marched in Taipei's Labor Day parade Saturday 

More than 3,000 people marched in Taipei's Labor Day parade Saturday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 3,000 workers took to the streets of central Taipei Saturday (May 1) to mark Labor Day with demands for higher salaries and to safeguard retirement pay.

The rapid aging of Taiwan’s population has been accompanied by growing concern about the financial viability of the country’s social welfare and pension systems. Meanwhile, the emergence of new forms of work during the COVID-19 pandemic have fueled fears of unstable working conditions.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s Labor Day parade was replaced by a news conference, but Saturday, more than 3,000 people ventured onto the streets of Taipei to march past the Presidential Office Building, the Legislative Yuan and the Control Yuan, CNA reported.

At the event, retired miners from north Taiwan demanded equal attention for farmers and miners, while speakers called on the government to make an example and give pay raises to teachers, civil servants and employees of state-run enterprises first. Pointing at Taiwan’s positive economic performance, ministers have called on business leaders to raise wages for their employees.
Labor Day
Labor Day march
labor issues
miners
pensions
social welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s WantShow Laundry couple creates eco-friendly fashion service
Taiwan’s WantShow Laundry couple creates eco-friendly fashion service
2021/02/02 18:01
Mysterious donor gives NT$210 million to New Taipei over last decade
Mysterious donor gives NT$210 million to New Taipei over last decade
2021/01/20 17:43
Taiwan amending policies to protect rights of citizens with disabilities
Taiwan amending policies to protect rights of citizens with disabilities
2020/12/25 15:24
MOE probes alleged exploitation of Eswatini students by Taiwan university
MOE probes alleged exploitation of Eswatini students by Taiwan university
2020/05/29 16:28
Over 40 Eswatini students duped into skinning chickens in W. Taiwan
Over 40 Eswatini students duped into skinning chickens in W. Taiwan
2020/05/21 17:25

Updated : 2021-05-01 18:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei