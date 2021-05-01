Alexa
Taiwan awaits invitation to attend World Health Assembly

WHO spokesman says Taiwan's observer status is a matter for all 194 WHO members to decide

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/01 16:41
The World Health Assembly opens on May 24, but Taiwan has not received an invitation yet 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite having earned widespread praise for its success in fighting COVID-19, Taiwan is still waiting for its invitation to attend the annual World Health Assembly (WHA) later this month, reports said Saturday (May 1).

This year’s edition of the World Health Organization (WHO) event opens in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24 and lasts until June 1. Letters of invitation to members and observers were sent out in early April, but Taiwan has not received any news yet, CNA reported.

The tide of international support for Taiwan’s efforts to attend as an observer has been rising, with more governments, legislators and medical figures of authority backing the country’s bid due to its performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan’s status is an issue that should be considered and decided by all 194 members of the organization, WHO Spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told CNA. A simple majority in favor of a resolution or an invitation would suffice, he added.

There are still 10 days left until the deadline to register for this year’s WHA, but the spokesman’s comments showed that Taiwan is again unlikely to be invited. After the pandemic broke, pressure for the country to be allowed to attend mounted, but WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus rejected the calls, saying there was a need for “cross-strait understanding” with China first.
