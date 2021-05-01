Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia

A warning in Manila on April 26 to wear a mask A warning in Manila on April 26 to wear a mask (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed on Saturday (May 1) three new COVID-19 cases imported from the Philippines and Indonesia and one domestic infection, taking the nation's total to 1,132.

Case No. 1130 is a fisheries worker from the Philippines in his 40s who arrived in Taiwan on April 16, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. He tested positive for the coronavirus just before leaving quarantine, though he had been asymptomatic throughout and had no contacts during his stay in Taiwan.

Case No. 1131 is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who left the country in December to work in Indonesia. He returned to Taiwan on March 28, spent the required time in quarantine, tested negative and returned to live at home.

However, when he prepared to leave the country again, he underwent another test on April 30 which was positive. Four people were listed as his contacts, the CECC said.

Another Taiwanese man in his 40s was listed as case No. 1132. He left Taiwan to work in the Philippines in March 2020 but started showing COVID symptoms during the March 13-19 period this year.

He tested positive in the Philippines on March 20, but tests on April 11 and April 12 showed negative results. The man arrived back in Taiwan on April 15, with his final test before leaving quarantine turning out positive Saturday.

He did not show any symptoms during his stay in Taiwan and had not been in contact with anyone apart from medical staff.

Saturday’s three new imported cases and one new domestic infection mean that Taiwan has registered a total of 1,132 coronavirus cases. They include a total of 996 imported cases, 88 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, one case classified as unresolved and nine cases still under investigation.

A total of 12 people have died of the coronavirus in Taiwan, with 67 patients still being cared for at hospitals, and 1,053 having been released from care. One patient, No. 530, was later dismissed from the COVID list, explaining why the latest of Saturday’s new patients was labeled as case No. 1,133.