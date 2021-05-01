Alexa
Taiwan fighter jet wreckage recovered for crash investigation

Military police, forensic personnel start inquiry into F-5E fighter jet that crashed into the sea

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/01 14:41
Retrieved wreckage of F-5E fighter jet.

Retrieved wreckage of F-5E fighter jet. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wreckage from the F-5E fighter jet that crashed into the sea October last year was transported to Kaohsiung Harbor on Saturday (May 1) after having been retrieved the day before.

The salvage ship Polaris arrived at the Port of Kaohsiung noon Saturday carrying the remnants of the aircraft, which will be handed over to the military. The Taitung District Prosecutors Office has dispatched military police and forensic personnel to the harbor to search for evidence.

As the jet is largely still intact, it will be easier to find the cause of the accident, Liberty Times reported.

The F-5E, piloted by Captain Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍), crashed for unknown reasons off the east coast of Taiwan on Oct. 29 during a training exercise. Chu ejected from the plane and was rescued, but later died from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

In April, two F-5E fighter jets are believed to have collided and fell into the ocean off the Pingtung coast of Pingtung County 37.5 nautical miles (75 km) southeast of their base, according to the National Rescue Command Center (NRCC). Captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), whose body was missing weeks after the accident, was found by search and rescue personnel on April 18.
