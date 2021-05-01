Boy younger than 5 is Taiwan's latest domestic COVID case

The Novotel where four members of staff were confirmed as COVID patients was closed off to the public Saturday The Novotel where four members of staff were confirmed as COVID patients was closed off to the public Saturday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Saturday (May 1) confirmed that a boy younger than five had been infected with COVID-19 and is part of a recent domestic outbreak centered on China Airlines (CAL) pilots.

The child was a relative of a Taiwanese pilot named earlier as case No. 1102, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced at its news conference Saturday. Case No. 1133, as the boy is known, had no history of leaving the country but had started quarantine on April 25.

He developed a fever on April 29 and was taken to hospital for tests. The positive diagnosis will lead to two relatives having to extend their quarantine to May 15, according to officials.

The boy and three new imported cases took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic to 1,132. The pilot cluster was also believed to have led to an outbreak at a Novotel hotel near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, with four members of the hotel staff testing positive over the past few days.

On Saturday, the CECC said that a bus driver involved in the evacuation of more than 400 guests and staff members from the hotel Thursday (April 29) had developed a fever but had tested negative.

In a separate development, one of the infected Novotel workers had traveled around the country, including a stay at a bed and breakfast in Chiayi County, where four teachers and students of National Chung Cheng University also spend some time. The school had taken the necessary precautions, while the B&B owners and the four teachers and students moved into a quarantine hotel.

Taiwan’s total number of 1,132 coronavirus cases includes 12 deaths and nine cases still under investigation. The country also counts 996 imported cases, 88 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, and one case classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Saturday’s new patients was labeled as case No. 1,133.

As of Saturday, a total of 67 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 1,053 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.