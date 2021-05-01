Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/01 12:30
Priests hold palm fronds during the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, bur...
Nurse Luigi Lauri prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for 85-year old Giorgio Tagliacarne at his home in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The doctor a...
Multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation in New Delhi, India, Satu...
A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen inside a car provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 24, 2021. India'...
Mourners carry the body of Shragee Gestetner, a Canadian singer who died during Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, at his funera...
A Nepalese fruit vendor uses his cell phone as shutters of shops are seen closed during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, April...
A jockey rides his horse back to the barns at Churchill Downs Friday, April 30, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is sc...
A youth protests on a street in N'Djamena, Chad, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Thousands of people protested and two people were killed in Chad Tuesday in ...
Washington National Cathedral stone carver Sean Callahan uses an air chisel to work on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning...
A COVID-19 patient looks out from their isolation tent outside a hospital as cases increase in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. COVID-19...
A young woman poses for a selfie at Red Square, which is under preparations for the Victory Parade, during sunset in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 26,...
Amphibians are surrounded by eggs in a pond in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Se...

APRIL 24 - 30, 2021

From priests holding palm fonds during a Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem, to COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen inside a car provided by a Sikh house of worship in India, and a jockey riding his horse back to the barns ahead of the Kentucky Derby, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

