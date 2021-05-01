Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Coyotes end Golden Knights' 10-game win streak with 3-0 win

By JOHN MARSHALL , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/01 12:47
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) sends Arizona Coyotes defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) to the ice during the first period of an NHL h...
Arizona Coyotes left wing John Hayden, right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with defenseman Jason Demers, middle, and center La...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, left, makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard (16) during the second period of ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, right, makes a save on a shot from Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard (16) during the second period ...
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) makes a save on a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) as Coyotes center Christian Dv...
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) loses the puck as he tries to skate past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and right wing A...

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) sends Arizona Coyotes defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) to the ice during the first period of an NHL h...

Arizona Coyotes left wing John Hayden, right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with defenseman Jason Demers, middle, and center La...

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, left, makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard (16) during the second period of ...

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, right, makes a save on a shot from Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard (16) during the second period ...

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill (31) makes a save on a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) as Coyotes center Christian Dv...

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) loses the puck as he tries to skate past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and right wing A...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Adin Hill stopped 25 shots and the Arizona Coyotes ended the Vegas Golden Knights' 10-game winning streak while keeping their playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win Friday night.

Arizona failed on a chance to solidify its playoff chances over the past two weeks, losing four of five games to drop behind St. Louis for the West Division's final playoff spot.

The Coyotes played the Golden Knights, the division's top team, with a playoff-like intensity in a physical, fast-paced game.

John Hayden and Michael Bunting scored, and Arizona shut down a Vegas team that had outscored teams 45-17 during its franchise-long win streak. Hill finished off his second shutout this season — third career— and Christian Fischer capped it with an empty-net goal, allowing the Coyotes to pull within three points of the Blues for fourth in the West.

Robin Lehner had 29 saves for the Golden Knights, who saw their lead in the West Division tighten. Vegas leads Colorado by four points after the Avalanche beat San Jose.

The Coyotes played like a team fighting for a playoff spot and the Golden Knights like a team on a 10-game winning streak in a hard-hitting, back-and-forth first period.

Both goalies made spectacular saves before Hayden beat Lehner from the slot on a rebound midway through the period.

Vegas picked up the pressure at the end of the first into the second with a series of rushes and quality chances. Hill was sharp and the Coyotes counterpunched the second half of the period.

It carried over into the third and Bunting capitalized, punching in a round 1:30 in to make it 2-0.

Vegas turned up the pressure, but Hill made some difficult saves and Fischer closed out Arizona's must-win game with an empty netter.

UP NEXT

The Golden Knights lead the Coyotes 5-2 heading into Saturday's season series finale.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 14:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei