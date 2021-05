Means, O's post 1st win in Oakland since 2017, beat A's 3-2

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) throws to first base after forcing to Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) for the double play during... Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) throws to first base after forcing to Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) for the double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Orioles Rio Ruiz was out at first. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers (50) during the ... Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers (50) during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2... Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) is congratulated by third base coach Tony Mansolino (36) as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run agai... Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) is congratulated by third base coach Tony Mansolino (36) as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in ... Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means works against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakla... Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means works against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — John Means struck out nine and the Baltimore Orioles won at the Coliseum for the first time since 2017, beating Mike Fiers and the Oakland Athletics 3-2 Friday night.

Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back home runs to help the Orioles end their seven-game losing streak at Oakland.

Sean Murphy and Mitch Moreland homered for the A’s. Fiers lost in his season debut as Oakland fell to 2-4 since winning 13 straight.

Means (3-0) allowed one run and three hits over seven innings in another dominant outing by the Baltimore lefty. He gave up Murphy’s leadoff home run in the second, walked Matt Chapman and then retired 18 of the next 20.

Means exited with a 1.70 ERA this season. He has permitted only three earned runs in four road starts this season, a span of 25 2/3 innings.

Paul Fry retired two batters and Travis Lankins got Jed Lowrie to fly out with runners on the corners to end the eighth.

Cesar Valdez allowed two hits to open the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his sixth save. He got Elvis Andrus to fly out with the tying run on third.

Fiers (0-1), who had been on the injured list with a hip problem, looked rusty in his first outing of the year. A 15-game winner for Oakland in 2019 who was initially tabbed to pitch out of the bullpen this season, he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Fiers struck out three, walked three and pitched with runners on base in each inning except the first.

Mullins, who had an RBI groundout in the fifth, hit his fourth homer of the season with two outs in the third. Hays followed with his third this year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 3B Maikel Franco (sore lower back) was held out of the starting lineup for this first time this season. … SS Freddy Galvis took full batting practice, did some defensive work and ran before the game as he works his way back from a left adductor injury. Manager Brandon Hyde said Galvis could be back in Baltimore’s lineup “potentially within the next couple days.”

Athletics: 1B Matt Olson has improved after being hit near the eye by a ball that ricocheted off a screen during batting practice Thursday, when he was a late scratch because of the injury. His eye was “a little bit open” Friday but he hadn’t recovered enough to play, though the slugger has passed tests for a possible concussion. “Pretty scary situation, so we’ll be careful with it,” manager Bob Melvin said. ... OF Chad Pinder, sidelined by a sprained left knee, is continuing his baseball activities and could begin a rehab assignment around May 10 with some simulated game work as soon as early next week.

UP NEXT

Athletics LHP Jesus Luzardo (1-2, 5.40 ERA) faces the Orioles for the second time in seven days on Saturday. Luzardo allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings on April 18 in his first career appearance against Baltimore. RHP Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.26 ERA) pitches for the Orioles and has not allowed a home run in two consecutive starts for first time since 2018.

