Taiwan's foreign minister calls Chinese expansionism threat to democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) warned at an online forum the expansion of Chinese authoritarianism poses a threat to global democracy.

Wu was speaking in an interview on Friday (April 30) at the Sedona Forum 2021, which was themed “Defending Democracy.” It was organized by the Washington D.C.-based McCain Institute, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The foreign minister said that China’s authoritarian expansion poses a threat to global democracy. He added that China is spearheading disinformation campaigns that are intended to create chaos and distrust in democratic societies.

Wu also pointed out that Taiwan's thriving democracy contrasts sharply with the oppressive communist regime. “The more Taiwan’s democracy flourishes, the more insecure Beijing becomes,” he said.

Wu said that in the face of Chinese pressure, Taiwanese will continue to defend democracy, freedom, and national sovereignty. He then called on like-minded countries and partners to stand with Taiwan, saying, “This is the only way to send a clear message that the international community of democracies is united and stronger than ever.”

This year’s forum invited prominent political figures including Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and former Secretary of State Madeline Albright.