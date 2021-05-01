Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Coronavirus: At least 18 killed in India COVID hospital fire

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/01 02:52
File photo: An ICU ward after a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital near Mumbai

File photo: An ICU ward after a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital near Mumbai

At least 18 coronavirus patients were killed as a fire broke out in a hospital in western India, police said early Saturday.

Hospital workers and firefighters rescued dozens other patients at the hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state. The fire broke out at around 1:00 a.m. local time (0730 UTC)

Responders extinguished the fire in a COVID-19 ward on the ground floor within an hour, the Press Trust of India news agency quoted fire officer Shailesh Sansiya as saying.

Patients were being shifted to nearby hospitals, according to Asia News International agency.

Earlier this month, 13 COVID-19 patients were killed in a fire in an intensive care unit in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

India's COVID crisis

India's second coronavirus wave has surpassed global records.

On Friday, India recorded over 385,000 new coronavirus cases. The country has accumulated 208,330 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitals around India have struggled with shortages of beds and medical supplies.

More than 40 countries have committed to sending vital medical aid to hard-hit India.

fb/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, LUSA)

Updated : 2021-05-01 12:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei