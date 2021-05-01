Brooks has 20 as poor-shooting Grizzlies defeat Magic 92-75

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Frida... Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 92-75 on Friday as both teams shot poorly.

Kyle Anderson contributed 13 points for the Grizzlies, who shot 34.3% from the field but snapped a two-game losing streak.

Cole Anthony and Mo Bamba led the short-handed Magic with 15 points each. Bamba also had 11 rebounds. R.J. Hampton finished with 11 points for Orlando, which shot 31.4% and fell even with idle Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Memphis held onto its eighth-place spot in the West.

The game was the opener of a home-and-home set between the teams, which play again in Orlando on Saturday.

After a terrible first half of shooting, Memphis finally got its offense rolling in the third quarter, using a 25-4 run to build a 66-54 advantage.

From there, the Grizzlies took control, outscoring the Magic 36-15 in the third for a 75-58 lead entering the fourth.

The Magic got no closer than 11 in the fourth.

The first half was 24 minutes of misfires on both ends. After making its first four shots of the game, Memphis went 11 of 45 the rest of the half.

Orlando was only slightly better, converting a third of its shots. The Magic led 43-39 at halftime, led by 11 points from Anthony, who went 5 of 7 from the field.

TIP-INS

Magic: Seven players were out with injuries, including Chuma Okeke, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Wednesday’s game against Cleveland. ... Coach Steve Clifford has been out since Sunday under COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin took Clifford's place. ... The Magic are now 9-21 on the road this season. ... Donta Hall had 11 rebounds.

Grizzlies: G Grayson Allen was not available after injuring his left hand in Wednesday’s loss to Portland. ... Rookie Desmond Bane started alongside Ja Morant at guard. ... Memphis' reserves were 2 of 18 from the field in the first half. ... Valanciunas recorded his 42nd double-double of the season.

