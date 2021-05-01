Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

From feel-good story to not so good: D-Backs' Calhoun out

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 09:55
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun hits a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Par...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun scores a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 12, 2021, in...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun hits a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Par...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun scores a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 12, 2021, in...

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun, who playfully fist-bumped a teenaged fan after being outreached for a foul ball last weekend, is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of an injured left hamstring injury.

Calhoun underwent a procedure Friday to remove a tendon in his hamstring, the team said. He suffered the injury while stealing third base in a 5-1 victory over San Diego on Tuesday.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said NFL players have had the same operation as Calhoun, but was unsure if a baseball player had undergone the same procedure.

“My understanding of it was that not having it removed could have caused more long-term lingering issues,” Hazen said.

“This procedure allows for a quicker healing process, because you wouldn’t be waiting for that tendon to heal. Six-to-eight week range is probably a starting point," he said.

The 33-year-old Calhoun is hitting .292 with two home runs and five RBIs.

The previous Friday, Calhoun went chasing a foul ball hit by Austin Riley in Atlanta. As Calhoun reached into the stands, the fan made the catch — because the ball was in the seats, there was no interference.

As the fan celebrated and showed off the ball, Calhoun gave him a fist bump and smiled. Calhoun kidded with the fan later in the game.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei