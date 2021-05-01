Alexa
Suzuki helps Canadiens rally for 5-3 win over Jets

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/01 10:17
MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki’s second goal of the game broke a tie late in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 Friday night.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen stopped 19 shots. Suzuki also had an assist to give him four goals and two assists in his last four games.

Trevor Lewis had two goals and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets, who lost their sixth straight in regulation. Connor Helleybuyck finished with 30 saves.

The Jets rank third in the North Division, four points up on the fourth-place Canadiens, who hold the final playoff spot. Calgary is six points behind Montreal.

Suzuki got the tiebreaking goal on the power play with 4:50 left in the third, getting his 12th of the season on a rising wrist shot.

