US normalizes Taiwan exchanges with unprecedented meeting in France

For the first time in 40 years, US embassy in France invites Taiwan’s envoy in France for a meeting

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/01 10:36
U.S. Charge d'Affaires to France Brian Aggeler (left) and Taiwan representative to France Wu Chih-chung. (Twitter, U.S. Embassy France photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Embassy in France invited Taiwan’s envoy to France for a meeting on Friday (April 30), marking a first since the U.S. broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979.

Charge d'Affaires Brian Aggeler welcomed Taiwan representative Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) to the embassy for lunch. The two sides exchanged views on the stability of the Indo-Pacific region and universal values, as well as Taiwan's successful epidemic prevention efforts, international participation, and strong economic performance.

Aggeler underlined his support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO). He said the two sides should continue working together to maintain stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region, CNA reported.

Wu thanked the U.S. for its firm support of Taiwan and said he hoped the two sides would strengthen their partnership based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and human rights. The diplomat added that Taiwan's exchanges with other countries have begun to normalize, and China can no longer prevent the East Asian nation from holding exchanges with countries around the world.

Wu noted that beginning with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the U.S. had refused to accept China’s belligerent tactics. Under the guidance of the current Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Washington is moving toward more normalized exchanges with Taipei.

Wu said, “Even without diplomatic relations, working together and looking towards the future is the basic mindset mankind should have in order to progress."

The U.S. Embassy in France later posted a tweet summarizing the meeting. The development follows the Biden administration's announcement in April of more relaxed guidelines for exchanges between Washington and Taipei.
Updated : 2021-05-01 11:08 GMT+08:00

