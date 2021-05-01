Alexa
Colts add to pass rush, use 2nd-round pick on DE Odeyingbo

By MICHAEL MAROT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/01 09:10
FILE - Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay responds to a question during a news conference at the NFL team's facility in Indianapolis, in this Monday, ...
FILE - Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo (74) gets ready for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis,...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts continued to beef up their defensive line, selecting defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night at No. 54 overall.

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Odeyingbo has the length scouts covet. But his draft stock took a hit when he tore his Achilles tendon before playing in the Senior Bowl.

Odeyingbo had 9 1/2 sacks over his final three seasons at Vanderbilt and was a second-team All-SEC selection last season after leading the Commodores with eight tackles including 5 1/2 sacks in eight starts.

On Thursday, general manager Chris Ballard used his first-round pick on another pass rusher, Kwity Paye of Michigan.

The Colts were not scheduled to make another pick Friday after trading their third-round slot to Philadelphia in exchange for new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Indy begins the final day of draft weekend with four more picks and will likely be looking to add an offensive lineman to help replace longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January.

