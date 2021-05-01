Alexa
Chiefs select Mizzou linebacker Bolton with first draft pick

By DAVE SKRETTA , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/01 09:18
Football fans watch from outside the NFL Draft Theatre during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Ph...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs selected Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton with the No. 58 overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night, keeping him close to home while providing an athletic upgrade to the middle of their defense.

The Chiefs did not have a first-round pick after dealing it to Baltimore this week in a package for two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Orlando Brown, filling their biggest offensive need. So with their initial pick, the Chiefs used the first of two second-round choices to fill their biggest need on defense.

Many draft pundits had projected Bolton, a Butkus Award finalist, to be a late-first round pick.

Earlier in the day, the Chiefs signed running back Jerrick McKinnon to a one-year deal to provide depth behind starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

McKinnon missed the 2018 and '19 seasons due to injuries but returned last season to appear in 16 games for San Francisco, running for 319 yards and five touchdowns while adding another score through the air.

Updated : 2021-05-01 11:07 GMT+08:00

