Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Phillies place SS Gregorius on COVID-related injured list

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 09:14
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius watches his RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela during the third inning of a base...

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius watches his RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela during the third inning of a base...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the COVID-related injured list on Friday.

Bench coach Rob Thomson said the move was taken as a precaution and did not indicate what caused the decision.

Manager Joe Girardi missed the game to attend his daughter’s college graduation.

Gregorius is hitting .250 with two home runs and 14 RBIs this season. The Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from the alternate site in Allentown, Pennsylvania before Friday's game against the Mets.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei