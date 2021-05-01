Phillies place SS Gregorius on COVID-related injured list

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius watches his RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela during the third inning of a base... Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius watches his RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the COVID-related injured list on Friday.

Bench coach Rob Thomson said the move was taken as a precaution and did not indicate what caused the decision.

Manager Joe Girardi missed the game to attend his daughter’s college graduation.

Gregorius is hitting .250 with two home runs and 14 RBIs this season. The Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from the alternate site in Allentown, Pennsylvania before Friday's game against the Mets.

___

