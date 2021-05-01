Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

James returning to lineup for Lakers against Kings

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 09:05
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, in orange mask, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wedne...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, in orange mask, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wedne...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will return to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers when they face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The four-time MVP has missed 20 games due to a high right ankle sprain. Coach Frank Vogel said that James had a workout earlier Friday and made the decision to return when he got to Staples Center. It will be James' first game since March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Vogel also said there would not be a minutes restriction on James.

“I would expect some rust, but that is the theme of this season with some guys having to return and work their way into shape during games,” Vogel said during his pregame availability. “He has been flying around the court during workouts but that is not the same as simulating intensity during games.”

Los Angeles — which has the fifth seed in the Western Conference at 36-26 — went 8-12 during James' absence. They were also without Anthony Davis for 16 of those games.

The Lakers, who have 10 games remaining before the playoffs, have dropped four of their last five. James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 41 games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei