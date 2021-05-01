Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington gets Williams replacement, picks OT Sam Cosmi

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/01 08:51
FILE - Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (52) prepares to block against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,...

FILE - Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (52) prepares to block against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas,...

Washington used the 51st pick in the draft Friday night on Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, who could be the long-term replacement for former starter Trent Williams.

Cosmi started the first eight games in 2020 before opting out of the remainder of the season. He was the seventh offensive lineman taken in the second round.

After Williams held out the 2019 season amid a dispute with the previous regime, Washington traded him to San Francisco at last year's draft and attempted to draft his successor in LSU's Saahdiq Charles. Injuries limited the fourth-round pick to one game during his rookie season, with veteran Cornelius Lucas starting the majority of the year at left tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Cosmi could change that. He earned second-team all-Big 12 honors while starting all 13 games at left tackle for Texas in 2019 and even had a touchdown catch against West Virginia.

Washington used the 19th pick in the first round Thursday night on Kentucky's Jamin Davis, whose ability to play all three linebacker positions was particularly attractive to coach Ron Rivera and the front office.

Tight end, safety and receiver are among Washington's remaining needs. The team has two picks in the third round and a handful more Saturday in rounds 4-7.

It's unclear if Washington will use one of those selections on a developmental quarterback after passing on trading up for one of the draft's top prospects. General manager Martin Mayhew said the organization feels good about the QBs currently on the roster: free agent addition Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rivera favorite Kyle Allen, playoff-game starter Taylor Heinicke and 2020 undrafted free agent Steven Montez.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-01 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei