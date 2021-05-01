Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round

By JOSH DUBOW , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/01 08:59
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game agai...

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game agai...

The San Francisco 49ers took Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks after trading down five spots in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick Friday night to bolster the offensive line a night after taking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

San Francisco moved down from No. 43 in a trade with the Raiders that gave the Niners an additional fourth-round pick and sent a seventh-rounder to Las Vegas.

Banks gives San Francisco another Notre Dame lineman on the roster after taking right tackle Mike McGinchey in the first round in 2018. Banks will likely compete to start at right guard in the only spot in question on San Francisco's line.

The Niners brought back left tackle Trent Williams this offseason and signed center Alex Mack. Laken Tomlinson returns at left guard.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Banks has experience in college in a zone-blocking system that San Francisco uses. He started 31 games in three seasons in college and allowed no sacks last year, according to SportsInfo Solutions.

Banks grew up in the Bay Area in Alameda and went to high school in El Cerrito.

The 49ers also have pick No. 102 near the end of the third round, as well as six picks on Saturday with two picks in the fourth round, three in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-01 11:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei