Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US extends face-mask requirement on planes until September

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 07:19
US extends face-mask requirement on planes until September

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re traveling on a plane, train or bus, don’t put that face mask away yet.

The Transportation Security Administration said Friday it will extend its mask requirement, which also applies in airports and train stations, through Sept. 13. The rule took effect Feb. 1 and was set to expire May 11.

The agency said that children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the mask rule.

Violations can carry fines of up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

Separately, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the FAA will continue its zero-tolerance policy against disruptive airline passengers as long as the TSA mask rule is in effect. The FAA is seeking much larger civil penalties — some topping $30,000 — against a small number of passengers that it accuses of interfering with airline crews.

TSA officials said the mask rule matches health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recently said that fully vaccinated people can travel safely, but it still recommends that they wear masks and maintain distance from other people. About 100 million Americans, roughly half the nation’s adults, have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension of the federal mask rule as a stronger alternative to airline-imposed rules.

“Continuing the TSA enforcement directive for the CDC transportation mask mandate will keep passengers and aviation workers safe,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

Updated : 2021-05-01 09:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to The Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei