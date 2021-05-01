Alexa
Filly Malathaat rallies in stretch to win Kentucky Oaks

By GARY B. GRAVES , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/01 06:38
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Favorite Malathaat overtook Travel Column entering the stretch and edged Search Results in a tight duel to the finish line, winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks by a neck on Friday.

The $1.25 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies was back in its traditional spring spot at Churchill Downs the day before the Kentucky Derby. Both races were delayed to Labor Day last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Todd Pletcher’s unbeaten bay filly broke a little wide from the No. 10 post as the 5-2 choice before settling into the mix rounding the first turn.

Malathaat surged forward and charged after the final turn to move past a fading Travel Column before stalking Search Results down the stretch.

Malathaat finally got the edge in the final furlong and held on to improve to 5-0 and give Pletcher his fourth Oaks victory. The horse reared back afterward as handlers tried to place the winner's garland of lilies on her.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Malathaat covered 1 1/8 mile in 1:48.99 and paid $7, $4.60 and $3.40.

Search Results returned $6.80 and $5.60, while Will’s Secret paid $9.60 to show.

Updated : 2021-05-01 08:05 GMT+08:00

