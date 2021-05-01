Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/05/01 06:01
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House senior adviser Anita Dunn; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Updated : 2021-05-01 08:04 GMT+08:00

