English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leicester 3, West Brom 0
Arsenal 0, Everton 1
Liverpool 1, Newcastle 1
West Ham 0, Chelsea 1
Sheffield United 1, Brighton 0
Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 4
Leeds 0, Man United 0
Aston Villa 2, West Brom 2
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Southampton 1, Leicester 1
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 2:15 p.m.
West Brom vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9:05 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 1
Watford 1, Millwall 0
QPR 1, Norwich 3
Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Derby 1, Birmingham 2
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Cardiff 2, Wycombe 1
Blackburn 5, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Swansea 2
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 3
Brentford 1, Rotherham 0
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
QPR vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 5, Swindon 0
Oxford United 3, Plymouth 1
Sunderland 3, Accrington Stanley 3
Wigan 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 1, Hull 2
Ipswich 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Gillingham 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Rochdale 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
Blackpool 0, Shrewsbury 1
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Accrington Stanley 3, Portsmouth 3
Sunderland 0, Blackpool 1
Burton Albion 5, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Crewe 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Rochdale 3
Peterborough 2, Doncaster 2
Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 2 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Northampton, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 7 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 7 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Charlton vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.
Port Vale 2, Bradford 1
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Scunthorpe 0, Walsall 2
Southend 2, Leyton Orient 1
Tranmere 1, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Grimsby Town 2
Morecambe 0, Bolton 1
Exeter 0, Newport County 0
Crawley Town 0, Forest Green 0
Cheltenham 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Harrogate Town 1
Cambridge United 0, Stevenage 1
Newport County 4, Scunthorpe 0
Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 1
Bradford 0, Salford 1
Forest Green 0, Barrow 2
Exeter 3, Grimsby Town 2
Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4
Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Aldershot 2, Wealdstone 0
Altrincham 2, Barnet 3
Boreham Wood 0, Stockport County 3
Kings Lynn 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Maidenhead United 2, Woking 1
Solihull Moors 5, Yeovil 1
Torquay United 2, Notts County 2
Wrexham 0, Chesterfield 0
Halifax Town 1, Bromley 2
Eastleigh 1, Sutton United 0
Sutton United 1, Barnet 0
Yeovil 3, Solihull Moors 0
Kings Lynn 0, Stockport County 4
Halifax Town 1, Woking 0
Torquay United 2, Aldershot 1
Bromley 1, Chesterfield 2
Eastleigh 2, Notts County 0
Maidenhead United 0, Weymouth 1
Altrincham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 8 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Sutton United, 12 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Stockport County, 8 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 12:20 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Woking, 2 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.