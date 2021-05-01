Alexa
The Latest: Some prominent schools blanked in 1st round

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/01 05:47
Cleveland Browns fans wait for the team to make its first round pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns chos...

The latest on the second and third rounds of the NFL draft on Friday night. (all times EDT):

5:45 p.m.

While Commissioner Roger Goodell was busy announcing the names of players from Alabama (six) and the SEC (12) in the first round of the NFL draft, a bunch of schools that usually provide big-time prospects were blanked.

That figures to change mightily with the second and third rounds being conducted Friday night. But so far, the Big 12, which includes such powers as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas, has been blanked.

Don’t look for anyone from Auburn, Texas A&M or either of the Mississippi schools having gone despite the dozen SEC players selected.

Florida State? Nope. Michigan State? Nah. Stanford, UCLA or either Arizona school? Sorry.

North Carolina or North Carolina State or Wake Forest or Duke. That entire state went empty in the first round.

Yet Northwestern had two players taken, Tulsa had one, and North Dakota State of the FCS saw quarterback Trey Lance taken third overall by San Francisco.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-01 08:02 GMT+08:00

