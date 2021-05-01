Alexa
Hernández returns to Jays lineup after bout with COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 05:21
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Atlanta after missing three weeks because of a positive test for the coronavirus.

Hernández went on the injured list April 9 after he was exposed to an infected person outside the team. He started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms a few days later and tested positive.

Hernández, who is the second Toronto slugger to return from the injured list this week, was in right field and hitting fourth.

George Springer went 0 for 4 in his Blue Jays debut Wednesday against Washington after missing time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain.

Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason.

Outfielder Jonathan Davis was optioned to the team's alternate site and right-hander Tanner Roark was designated for assignment.

Updated : 2021-05-01 06:34 GMT+08:00

