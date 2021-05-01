Alexa
Twins reinstate Kepler, Garlick from COVID injured list

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 04:55
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, center with helmet, celebrates with his team after driving in the winning run in the ninth inning of a baseball game agai...
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, center with helmet, celebrates with his team after driving in the winning run in the ninth inning of a baseball game agai...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick from the COVID-19 injured list and recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A St. Paul before beginning a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday.

The return of Kepler and Garlick cleared the last of the quarantines for the Twins, who had three straight games postponed two weekends ago due to virus troubles. Kepler and Garlick will also get the Twins almost to full lineup strength, with only first baseman Miguel Sanó (strained right hamstring) sidelined.

Catcher Ryan Jeffers and outfielder Brent Rooker were sent to the Triple-A team, and infielders Tzu-Wei Lin and JT Riddle were designated for release or assignment. Riddle was first reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Garlick was batting .280 with three doubles and three RBIs in 25 at-bats before his hiatus. Kepler was hitting .234 with four doubles and eight RBIs in 47 at-bats. Rortvedt is a native of Verona, Wisconsin, who was drafted in the second round in 2016. He has yet to appear in the majors.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 06:33 GMT+08:00

