Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Twitter, Clorox fall; Carter's, AstraZeneca rise

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 04:18
Twitter, Clorox fall; Carter's, AstraZeneca rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Amazon.com Inc. down $3.89 to $3,467.42

The online retail giant edged lower, despite solid financial results, as the broader market fell.

Clorox Co., down $3.44 to $182.50

The maker of bleach and other household products reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Western Digital Corp., down 50 cents to $70.63.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers handily beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Twitter Inc., down $9.87 to $55.22.

The social media company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Chevron Corp., down $3.83 to $103.07.

The oil company's first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.70 to $53.07.

The drug developer reported strong first-quarter financial results on sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Newell Brands Inc., down 2cents to $26.96.

The owner of Rubbermaid and other consumer brands fell slightly, but did better than the broader market after beating Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Carter’s Inc., up $5.60 to $108.79.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories blew away Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Updated : 2021-05-01 06:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA