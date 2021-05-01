BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2382
|Down 117
|May
|2398
|2401
|2324
|2342
|Down 117
|Jul
|2411
|Down 109
|Jul
|2489
|2497
|2378
|2382
|Down 117
|Sep
|2516
|2516
|2407
|2411
|Down 109
|Dec
|2525
|2527
|2424
|2431
|Down 101
|Mar
|2515
|2517
|2424
|2431
|Down
|90
|May
|2505
|2506
|2421
|2427
|Down
|84
|Jul
|2508
|2508
|2424
|2427
|Down
|81
|Sep
|2474
|2474
|2424
|2427
|Down
|81
|Dec
|2476
|2476
|2426
|2429
|Down
|80
|Mar
|2439
|2440
|2438
|2438
|Down
|80