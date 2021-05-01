Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2382 Down 117
May 2398 2401 2324 2342 Down 117
Jul 2411 Down 109
Jul 2489 2497 2378 2382 Down 117
Sep 2516 2516 2407 2411 Down 109
Dec 2525 2527 2424 2431 Down 101
Mar 2515 2517 2424 2431 Down 90
May 2505 2506 2421 2427 Down 84
Jul 2508 2508 2424 2427 Down 81
Sep 2474 2474 2424 2427 Down 81
Dec 2476 2476 2426 2429 Down 80
Mar 2439 2440 2438 2438 Down 80

