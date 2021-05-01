New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|449.20
|453.40
|445.70
|447.90 Down 1.40
|Jun
|449.25
|453.40
|445.10
|447.50 Down 1.65
|Jul
|448.30
|453.05
|444.60
|446.80 Down 1.85
|Aug
|449.65
|452.85
|446.95
|446.95 Down 1.85
|Sep
|448.50
|453.00
|444.65
|446.80 Down 1.85
|Oct
|448.00
|448.00
|446.00
|446.85 Down 1.75
|Nov
|446.75 Down 1.75
|Dec
|446.95
|452.00
|444.25
|446.00 Down 1.70
|Jan
|445.65
|446.40
|445.65
|445.65 Down 1.55
|Feb
|445.40 Down 1.55
|Mar
|449.45
|449.95
|443.75
|444.75 Down 1.50
|Apr
|444.25 Down 1.45
|May
|443.80 Down 1.25
|Jun
|443.30 Down 1.20
|Jul
|442.80 Down 1.05
|Aug
|442.30
|Down .90
|Sep
|441.80
|Down .95
|Oct
|441.35
|Down .95
|Nov
|440.80
|Down .95
|Dec
|439.65
|439.75
|439.65
|439.75 Down 1.15
|Jan
|439.60 Down 1.15
|Feb
|439.00 Down 1.15
|Mar
|438.20 Down 1.15
|Apr
|437.75 Down 1.15
|May
|437.30 Down 1.15
|Jul
|436.40 Down 1.15
|Sep
|435.50 Down 1.15
|Dec
|434.20 Down 1.15
|Mar
|433.50 Down 1.15
|May
|433.35 Down 1.15
|Jul
|433.40 Down 1.15
|Sep
|433.55 Down 1.15
|Dec
|433.70 Down 1.15
|Mar
|433.75 Down 1.15
|May
|433.80 Down 1.15
|Jul
|433.85 Down 1.15
|Sep
|433.90 Down 1.15
|Dec
|434.30 Down 1.15
|Mar
|434.05 Down 1.15
|May
|433.80 Down 1.15
|Jul
|433.55 Down 1.15