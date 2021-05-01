Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 03:18
BC-US--Copper, US

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 449.20 453.40 445.70 447.90 Down 1.40
Jun 449.25 453.40 445.10 447.50 Down 1.65
Jul 448.30 453.05 444.60 446.80 Down 1.85
Aug 449.65 452.85 446.95 446.95 Down 1.85
Sep 448.50 453.00 444.65 446.80 Down 1.85
Oct 448.00 448.00 446.00 446.85 Down 1.75
Nov 446.75 Down 1.75
Dec 446.95 452.00 444.25 446.00 Down 1.70
Jan 445.65 446.40 445.65 445.65 Down 1.55
Feb 445.40 Down 1.55
Mar 449.45 449.95 443.75 444.75 Down 1.50
Apr 444.25 Down 1.45
May 443.80 Down 1.25
Jun 443.30 Down 1.20
Jul 442.80 Down 1.05
Aug 442.30 Down .90
Sep 441.80 Down .95
Oct 441.35 Down .95
Nov 440.80 Down .95
Dec 439.65 439.75 439.65 439.75 Down 1.15
Jan 439.60 Down 1.15
Feb 439.00 Down 1.15
Mar 438.20 Down 1.15
Apr 437.75 Down 1.15
May 437.30 Down 1.15
Jul 436.40 Down 1.15
Sep 435.50 Down 1.15
Dec 434.20 Down 1.15
Mar 433.50 Down 1.15
May 433.35 Down 1.15
Jul 433.40 Down 1.15
Sep 433.55 Down 1.15
Dec 433.70 Down 1.15
Mar 433.75 Down 1.15
May 433.80 Down 1.15
Jul 433.85 Down 1.15
Sep 433.90 Down 1.15
Dec 434.30 Down 1.15
Mar 434.05 Down 1.15
May 433.80 Down 1.15
Jul 433.55 Down 1.15

Updated : 2021-05-01 05:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA