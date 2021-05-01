Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Noel Clarke vows to change for better but denies misconduct

By Associated Press
2021/05/01 01:04
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009 file photo, British actor and director Noel Clarke, displays his Orange Rising Star Award at the British Academy F...

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009 file photo, British actor and director Noel Clarke, displays his Orange Rising Star Award at the British Academy F...

LONDON (AP) — British actor-director Noel Clarke said Friday he would be seeking professional help to “change for the better,” after 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, intimidation and bullying.

Clarke, who starred in “Doctor Who” and created the film trilogy “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood,” said he “vehemently” denied any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realize,” he said in a statement. “To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

Clarke, 45, issued the statement a day after The Guardian newspaper said it had spoken to 20 women who accused him of misconduct including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behavior on set and bullying. The newspaper named several of the women.

After the allegations were published, Britain’s motion picture academy suspended Clarke’s membership and his award for outstanding British contribution to cinema, given to him earlier this month, “immediately and until further notice.”

Broadcaster Sky said it was halting work with Clarke, and television channel ITV pulled the final episode of the crime series “Viewpoint,” which stars Clarke and was due for broadcast on Friday. The broadcaster said it had “a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimization.”

Updated : 2021-05-01 03:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA