Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Over 100 migrants saved in the Mediterranean

By Deutsche Welle
2021/04/30 16:28

Over 100 migrants were saved in the Mediterranean on Friday due to the efforts of German NGO Sea-Watch and the Italian navy. The migrants were adrift at sea in rubber boats.

The Sea-Watch 4 rescue ship took in 77 people including 11 women and a baby, according to the NGO's official Twitter account. The ship recently departed the Spanish port of Burriana after it was detained by Italian authorities for months.

The Sea-Watch 4 rescued another 40 people on Thursday, with the vessel now having 121 migrants on board.

In a separate mission, the Italian navy said Friday it rescued nearly 50 people from a dingy that was floating north of Tripoli, Libya.

On Sunday, the Italian coast guard said it had also rescued over 100 migrants on a fishing boat.

Why are migrants traveling across the Mediterranean?

According to the UN, some 480 people have perished in the central Mediterranean so far this year. The migrants are fleeing instability in Libya and other African countries, and also seeking better economic opportunities in Europe.

UN children's agency UNICEF said Friday that children and unaccompanied minors frequently attempt the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean. The agency said there are 65,000 underage migrants living in Libya, who are frequently threatened with abuse and exploitation by traffickers and other nefarious actors.

wd/sms (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-05-01 02:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA