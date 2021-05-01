Alexa
The Latest: Atlanta Motor Speedway to allow full capacity

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/01 00:37
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) spins out as NASCAR driver Harrison Burton passes him during the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at T...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its grandstands to full capacity for the July NASCAR weekend.

Following the lead of other major sports facilities in the Atlanta metro area, the 1.54-mile trioval in suburban Hampton, Georgia, is planning to fill as many seats as possible for its next major event.

The speedway’s exact capacity is not known, but like many NASCAR tracks in recent years it has removed large grandstands in response to waning attendance for stock car racing. Even then, there were usually plenty of available seats for races before the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first time since 2010 that Atlanta has hosted two Cup races in a season, on the heels of a March event in which only limited capacity was allowed.

Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United both announced this week that they plan to resume 100% capacity for games in May.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 01:59 GMT+08:00

