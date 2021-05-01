Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Athletes Unlimited softball to hold first draft on May 10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/01 00:12
Athletes Unlimited softball to hold first draft on May 10

Athletes Unlimited will conduct its first college softball draft on May 10.

The league will invite 12 seniors with exhausted NCAA eligibility to join the league for its second season in a show that will be streamed on Facebook. Games will be played at Parkway Bank Ballpark in Rosemont, Illinois, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 27.

Sixty players will compete for the league's individual championship. Cat Osterman will defend her title before retiring.

The league already has signed 27 new players and has 37 overall. The newest signees are Sydney Romero, Amanda Lorenz, Taran Alvelo, Netherlands national team member Britt Vonk, and Italy team member Greta Cecchetti.

Athletes Unlimited will also host open tryouts June 25-26.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 01:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA