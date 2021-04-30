Alexa
USA Luge picks national team for 2021-22 Olympic season

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 23:39
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — USA Luge’s national team for the looming Olympic season is set, with five members of the 2018 Olympic team now closer to being selected to compete in next year’s Beijing Games.

Reigning men’s Olympic singles silver medalist Chris Mazdzer is one of those five, along with his doubles partner and two-time Olympian Jayson Terdiman, fellow two-time Olympians Tucker West and Summer Britcher, and 2019 world championship bronze medalist Emily Sweeney.

Also on the 2021-22 national team are men’s slider Jonny Gustafson, women’s singles sliders Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson, a pair of men’s doubles teams of Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger along with Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, and a new women’s doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby.

Mazdzer is bidding for his fourth Olympic team. USA Luge will nominate its Olympic team on Jan. 10. ___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 01:58 GMT+08:00

