Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ivashka overcomes Zverev to reach semifinals in Munich

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 23:59
Ivashka overcomes Zverev to reach semifinals in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka reached the semifinals of the Munich Open by beating top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.

Ivashka, who is ranked 107th, rallied after losing the first set and saved six of the nine break points he faced.

It was the second straight comeback victory for Ivashka, who overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

The 24-year-old Zverev had been going for his third title in his seventh appearance in Munich after winning the tournament in 2017 and '18. The German first competed in 2014 when he was 17.

Ivashka plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals.

Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

In the other quarterfinals, John Millman faced Casper Ruud later Friday and Nikoloz Basilashvili played Norbert Gombos

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 01:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA