Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Osaka, Halep advance to 2nd round in Madrid

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 23:09
Japan's Naomi Osaka prepares to serve to Japan's Misaki Doi during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Ap...
Japan's Misaki Doi serves to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 30, 202...
Japan's Naomi Osaka, returns the ball to Japan's Misaki Doi during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Ap...
Japan's Naomi Osaka, serves to Japan's Misaki Doi during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 30, 20...
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Sara Sorribes during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Frida...
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Sara Sorribes during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Frida...
Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Sara Sorribes during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Frida...

Japan's Naomi Osaka prepares to serve to Japan's Misaki Doi during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Ap...

Japan's Misaki Doi serves to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 30, 202...

Japan's Naomi Osaka, returns the ball to Japan's Misaki Doi during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Ap...

Japan's Naomi Osaka, serves to Japan's Misaki Doi during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 30, 20...

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Sara Sorribes during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Frida...

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Sara Sorribes during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Frida...

Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball to Spain's Sara Sorribes during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Frida...

MADRID (AP) — Second-seeded Naomi Osaka made her return to clay to beat Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Friday.

Osaka overcame Doi’s strong start by hitting six aces and breaking her serve five times.

A leg injury meant Osaka missed last season’s clay-court swing, and her last individual tournament on the surface was at Roland Garros in 2019. She played and lost for Japan against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Fed Cup in February 2020.

Osaka, the U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, next plays Karolina Muchova after the Czech beat Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, who won the tournament in 2016 and '17, beat Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari roared back after losing the first seven games of her match against Amanda Anisimova to win 0-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina needed three match points to see off Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-01 01:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA