Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greece keeps lid on Orthodox Easter events, readies tourism

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 22:38
A consumer wearing a protective face mask carries a lamb at the main meat market of Athens, during Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP P...
A consumer wearing a protective face mask carries bags as he exits the fish market of Athens during the Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. ...
People wearing protective face masks carry bags with meat outside the meat market of Athens during the Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (...
36 year-old Vasilis Tsipiras receives his first dose of the of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center in Piraeus, near Athens, Thu...
A consumer wearing protective face mask carries a lamb at the main meat market of Athens during Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Pho...

A consumer wearing a protective face mask carries a lamb at the main meat market of Athens, during Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP P...

A consumer wearing a protective face mask carries bags as he exits the fish market of Athens during the Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. ...

People wearing protective face masks carry bags with meat outside the meat market of Athens during the Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (...

36 year-old Vasilis Tsipiras receives his first dose of the of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center in Piraeus, near Athens, Thu...

A consumer wearing protective face mask carries a lamb at the main meat market of Athens during Orthodox Holy Week, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Pho...

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Worshippers lined up at churches across Greece on Orthodox Good Friday as the government kept pandemic restrictions in place through the Easter holiday while preparing to restart services for tourists.

Seating restrictions were put on church services and priests had instructions to get tested daily for COVID-19, while police maintained checkpoints along highways to enforce a domestic travel ban.

Many restrictions in effect since early November will be scrapped, however, starting Monday, when restaurants and cafes will be allowed to serve customers outdoors.

Tourism-related businesses and services are set to start operating again on May 15.

In the northern city of Thessaloniki, churchgoer Yiannis Gaitanidis said he was happy to attend a Good Friday service since Greece's churches were closed to the public last Easter,

“Church attendants found us seats so that we could observe social distancing,” Gaitanidis said. “Every religious icon is disinfected each time a person approaches it.”

Orthodox churches use different reference dates to calculate when Easter occurs, which can be up to four weeks later than the holiday marked by other branches of Christianity.

Easter processions set for late Friday in Greece will have limited attendance and mostly take place on church grounds, while Saturday night services will start earlier due to curfew restrictions.

Updated : 2021-05-01 00:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA