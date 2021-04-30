Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Washington 50 32 13 5 69 175 149 15-6-3 17-7-2 7-2-1
x-Pittsburgh 51 33 15 3 69 175 142 20-4-2 13-11-1 7-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 50 30 15 5 65 140 114 19-3-3 11-12-2 4-5-1
Boston 49 29 14 6 64 144 121 15-6-3 14-8-3 8-2-0
N.Y. Rangers 51 26 19 6 58 167 136 14-9-3 12-10-3 7-3-0
Philadelphia 50 22 21 7 51 143 182 10-10-4 12-11-3 3-6-1
New Jersey 50 16 27 7 39 132 177 6-17-3 10-10-4 2-7-1
Buffalo 51 13 31 7 33 124 179 6-16-4 7-15-3 3-6-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Carolina 50 33 10 7 73 164 120 17-3-4 16-7-3 6-1-3
x-Florida 52 33 14 5 71 170 144 17-5-3 16-9-2 7-2-1
x-Tampa Bay 50 34 14 2 70 170 129 20-6-0 14-8-2 7-3-0
Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146 15-10-0 12-12-2 5-4-1
Dallas 50 21 17 12 54 140 132 13-7-8 8-10-4 6-3-1
Chicago 50 22 22 6 50 142 162 12-10-3 10-12-3 4-5-1
Detroit 52 17 26 9 43 116 162 11-10-5 6-16-4 4-3-3
Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170 9-8-7 7-17-3 1-7-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105 19-4-2 16-7-0 10-0-0
x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117 18-4-2 13-8-2 6-4-0
x-Minnesota 49 31 14 4 66 158 132 17-5-1 14-9-3 7-1-2
St. Louis 48 23 19 6 52 144 150 9-11-4 14-8-2 7-3-0
Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160 11-10-3 10-14-2 2-8-0
San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169 10-11-2 10-13-3 2-7-1
Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140 9-12-4 9-11-2 4-6-0
Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162 5-17-4 10-11-3 3-7-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Toronto 50 32 13 5 69 167 132 15-7-3 17-6-2 5-3-2
Edmonton 48 29 17 2 60 154 130 14-10-0 15-7-2 6-3-1
Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138 11-11-2 16-8-1 4-6-0
Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140 10-11-2 11-7-7 4-6-0
Calgary 49 22 24 3 47 131 140 12-11-1 10-13-2 6-4-0
Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174 11-10-4 8-17-0 6-4-0
Vancouver 44 19 22 3 41 118 142 12-10-2 7-12-1 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Carolina 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 0

Boston 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 4, Vancouver 1

Calgary 3, Edmonton 1

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-01 00:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA