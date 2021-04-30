Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/30 22:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142
Indy 50 28 18 4 0 60 150 143
Orlando 50 27 18 4 1 59 155 159
Greenville 54 25 16 10 3 63 156 160
Jacksonville 49 24 19 3 3 54 135 141
South Carolina 52 22 17 9 4 57 149 165
Wheeling 49 17 26 5 1 40 147 175
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 55 34 15 5 1 74 169 141
Fort Wayne 33 20 9 3 1 44 118 88
Allen 52 31 18 2 1 65 168 146
Rapid City 52 26 22 3 1 56 158 166
Utah 53 23 19 5 6 57 150 170
Tulsa 54 23 23 6 2 54 124 149
Kansas City 53 22 22 7 2 53 147 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Florida at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-01 00:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Rains bring over 13 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Taiwan to trial 7-day quarantine for those vaccinated in May
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Novotel manager diagnosed as local COVID case in Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Boy 'brain dead' after being relentlessly thrown by judo coach in central Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Novotel evacuated after manager tests positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Two students test positive for COVID antibodies in New Taipei
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA
Former US security advisor says Taiwan in 'maximum danger' from PLA